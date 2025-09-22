Misawa AB Air Force Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Dimitri Belder, youngest Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Fred King, oldest Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, pose for a photo after cutting an Air Force cake during the 2025 Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. The moment celebrated the Air Force’s 78th birthday and honored the heritage carried forward by today’s Airmen, uniting the community around the shared mission of defending the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)