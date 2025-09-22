GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2025) Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Recruit Julian Lopez (left), assigned to Surface Warfare Engineering School, speaks to Cmdr. Jimmy Liddle, assigned to Talent Management Center of Excellence, during the Career Development Symposium Great Lakes tradeshow, Sept. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Service Training Command from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)
