GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2025) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Apprentice Gilberto Lopez Jr. (left), assigned to Surface Warfare Engineering School, speaks to Chief Special Warfare Operator Daniel Perez during the Career Development Symposium Great Lakes tradeshow, Sept. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Service Training Command from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)