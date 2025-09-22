Career Development Symposium Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2025) Naval Station Great Lakes Sailors speak to Chief Special Warfare Operator Daniel Perez (right) during the Career Development Symposium tradeshow, Sept. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Service Training Command from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)