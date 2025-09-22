Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2025) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Recruit Lexer Ackummey (right), assigned to Naval Service Training Command, and Engineman Fireman Jorel Powell (left), assigned to Basic Engineering Common Core, learn about MyNavy Career Center during the Career Development Symposium Great Lakes tradeshow, Sept. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Service Training Command from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)