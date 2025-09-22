Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2025) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Elijah Wortham (center), assigned to Surface Combat Training Command, speaks to Master-at-Arms 1st Class Selena Barragan (left) and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David Garzon, assigned to Recruit Training Command, during the Career Development Symposium Great Lakes tradeshow, Sept. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Service Training Command from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)