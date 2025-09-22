Career Development Symposium Great Lakes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2025) Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan speaks to Naval Station Great Lakes Sailors during a Career Development Symposium tradeshow, Sept. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Service Training Command from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)