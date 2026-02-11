MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium Arriving at Pensacola

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Stuart Phillips | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2025) Naval Station Great Lakes Sailors speak to Navy College Virtual Education Center representatives during a Career Development Symposium tradeshow, Sept. 24. CDS is hosted by Navy Personnel Command and is being held at Recruit Training Command and Naval Service Training Command from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Stuart B. Phillips) see less | View Image Page

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) is coming to Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 24 to Feb. 25.

CDS provides Sailors with valuable opportunities to meet face-to-face with MyNavy HR leaders and gain important information to support their career progression from detailers, enlisted community managers, and command pay and personnel administrators.

The highlight of CDS is the MyNavy HR trade show, bringing subject matter experts representing a variety of professional development opportunities including the U.S. Naval Community College and Navy COOL.

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station will each host a full day of symposium events including all-hands calls with Navy Personnel Command and MyNavy Career Center senior leadership, followed by career development presentations and a tradeshow with dozens of booths.

Sailors are encouraged to ask questions, take surveys and give feedback on current and upcoming Navy personnel policies.

“Sailors are encouraged to attend and ask questions about topics like billet-based advancement and pay and personnel issues — to get answers straight from the source,” said Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy. “Our team has some of the best Navy subject matter experts coming to support our shipmates and meet the mission.”

CDS Pensacola will kick off at NAS Pensacola on Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m. with an all-hands call at the Mega Building hangar, followed by scheduled events at the Mega Building classrooms and the Naval Aviation Memorial Chapel. The final day of CDS will be onboard IWTC Corry Station on Feb. 25 starting at 8:30 a.m. with an all-hands call at Corry Station Chapel, followed by scheduled events at the Corry Station (Wenzel) Gym.

More information will be made available at: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/