    MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium Arriving at Pensacola

    Career Development Symposium Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 24, 2025) Naval Station Great Lakes Sailors speak to Navy

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium (CDS) is coming to Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 24 to Feb. 25.

    CDS provides Sailors with valuable opportunities to meet face-to-face with MyNavy HR leaders and gain important information to support their career progression from detailers, enlisted community managers, and command pay and personnel administrators.

    The highlight of CDS is the MyNavy HR trade show, bringing subject matter experts representing a variety of professional development opportunities including the U.S. Naval Community College and Navy COOL.

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station will each host a full day of symposium events including all-hands calls with Navy Personnel Command and MyNavy Career Center senior leadership, followed by career development presentations and a tradeshow with dozens of booths.

    Sailors are encouraged to ask questions, take surveys and give feedback on current and upcoming Navy personnel policies.

    “Sailors are encouraged to attend and ask questions about topics like billet-based advancement and pay and personnel issues — to get answers straight from the source,” said Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy. “Our team has some of the best Navy subject matter experts coming to support our shipmates and meet the mission.”

    CDS Pensacola will kick off at NAS Pensacola on Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m. with an all-hands call at the Mega Building hangar, followed by scheduled events at the Mega Building classrooms and the Naval Aviation Memorial Chapel. The final day of CDS will be onboard IWTC Corry Station on Feb. 25 starting at 8:30 a.m. with an all-hands call at Corry Station Chapel, followed by scheduled events at the Corry Station (Wenzel) Gym.

    More information will be made available at: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 16:45
    Story ID: 558078
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium Arriving at Pensacola, by PO2 Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

