Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Barron and Staff Sgt. Edwin Cortes Nunez, 325th Security Forces Squadron personnel, perform a building sweep during an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. The installation conducts regular readiness exercises to prepare personnel to respond effectively under stress, ensuring the base remains mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)