Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

Personnel assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department respond to an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. The two squadrons worked together during the exercise to validate emergency response procedures and enhance the readiness of first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 14:41
|Photo ID:
|9331812
|VIRIN:
|250922-F-KG386-1188
|Resolution:
|7637x5091
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
