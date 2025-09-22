Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness [Image 1 of 7]

    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Personnel assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department respond to an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. The two squadrons worked together during the exercise to validate emergency response procedures and enhance the readiness of first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 9331812
    VIRIN: 250922-F-KG386-1188
    Resolution: 7637x5091
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    Readiness
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Fire
    Tyndall AFB

