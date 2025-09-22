Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Kenney, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, updates an incident command board during an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. This type of training enhances readiness by validating emergency response procedures and highlighting areas for improvement in installation defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)