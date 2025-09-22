Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Kenney, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, updates an incident command board during an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. This type of training enhances readiness by validating emergency response procedures and highlighting areas for improvement in installation defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 9331849
    VIRIN: 250922-F-KG386-1208
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download