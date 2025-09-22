Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Reginald Walters, 325th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, debriefs 325th SFS personnel during an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. The installation conducts regular readiness exercise like this to reinforce security and safety protocols designed to protect Airmen, families and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
