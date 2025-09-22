Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron detain a simulated active shooter during an annual exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. This type of training enhances readiness by validating emergency response procedures and highlighting areas for improvement in installation defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)