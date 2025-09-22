Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron perform a building sweep during an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. This exercise was designed to test first responders’ ability to quickly neutralize threats and safeguard the installation community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 14:41
    Photo ID: 9331824
    VIRIN: 250922-F-KG386-1079
    Resolution: 7010x4673
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness
    Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download