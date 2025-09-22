Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Security Forces Squadron perform a building sweep during an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. This exercise was designed to test first responders’ ability to quickly neutralize threats and safeguard the installation community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)