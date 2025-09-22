Active shooter exercise enhances Tyndall readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edwin Cortes Nunez, 325th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of installation security, applies a tourniquet on a simulated victim during an annual active shooter exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2025. The installation conducts regular readiness exercise like this to reinforce security and safety protocols designed to protect Airmen, families and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)