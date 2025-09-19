Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

U.S. Air Force military working dog Vantor, 100th Security Forces Squadron, hurdles an obstacle during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. These highly trained canines serve alongside military members to detect explosives, track enemy movements, search for missing personnel and provide critical security in high-risk environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
