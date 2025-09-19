Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Vantor, 100th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a picture during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The MWDs are irreplaceable force multipliers that contribute directly to mission success and total force safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 07:50
    Photo ID: 9330542
    VIRIN: 250919-F-XJ093-1367
    Resolution: 5321x3540
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100 ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    Military Working Dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download