Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Vantor, 100th Security Forces Squadron, jumps over an obstacle during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The MWDs are irreplaceable force multipliers that contribute directly to mission success and total force safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)