U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Vantor, 100th Security Forces Squadron, walks during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The MWDs are trained to patrol areas, guard military installations and assist in capturing or detaining suspects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 07:50
|Photo ID:
|9330540
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-XJ093-1516
|Resolution:
|2813x1872
|Size:
|365.04 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.