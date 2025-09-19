Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Vantor, 100th Security Forces Squadron, walks during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The MWDs are trained to patrol areas, guard military installations and assist in capturing or detaining suspects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)