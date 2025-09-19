Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Vantor, 100th Security Forces Squadron, rests at the obstacle course during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. These highly trained canines serve alongside military members to detect explosives, track enemy movements, search for missing personnel and provide critical security in high-risk environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 07:50
    Photo ID: 9330544
    VIRIN: 250919-F-XJ093-1216
    Resolution: 5977x3977
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight
    Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100 ARW
    Team Mildenhall
    Military Working Dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download