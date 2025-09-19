Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Gilbert, 100th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, poses with MWD Vantor during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The MWDs are trained to detect minute traces of substances in dangerous areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)