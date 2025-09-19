Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Vantor, 100th Security Forces Squadron, walks across an obstacle during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The presence of a trained MWD can serve as a powerful deterrent against enemy actions or unauthorized intrusions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 07:50
|Photo ID:
|9330536
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-XJ093-1428
|Resolution:
|3829x2548
|Size:
|814.63 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
