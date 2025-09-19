Killer K9s: 100th ARW Military Working Dogs Highlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Vantor, 100th Security Forces Squadron, walks across an obstacle during routine training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. The presence of a trained MWD can serve as a powerful deterrent against enemy actions or unauthorized intrusions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)