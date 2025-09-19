Panamanian health professionals listen during a preventive maintenance class at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. As part of AMISTAD 2025, a U.S. Air Force heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, partnered with a Language Enabled Airman Program translator to teach clinic staff basic preventive maintenance techniques to keep newly installed air-conditioning units running long after U.S. teams depart. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9329635
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-WJ837-2001
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.16 MB
|Location:
|LA MESA, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic
No keywords found.