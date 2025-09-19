AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Panamanian health professionals listen during a preventive maintenance class at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. As part of AMISTAD 2025, a U.S. Air Force heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, partnered with a Language Enabled Airman Program translator to teach clinic staff basic preventive maintenance techniques to keep newly installed air-conditioning units running long after U.S. teams depart. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)