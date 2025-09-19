AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Abraham Rojas, Language Enabled Airman Program volunteer, assists Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, as he explains the effects of clogged filters to Panamanian health professionals at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. The duo, part of AMISTAD 2025, taught the class to ensure equipment upgrades were paired with the knowledge to maintain them. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)