AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Abraham Rojas, Language Enabled Airman Program volunteer, translates during a preventive maintenance training for Panamanian medical staff at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Sept. 18, 2025. The AMISTAD 2025 mission combined new equipment installation with practical instruction to build lasting capability. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)