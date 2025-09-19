Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic [Image 6 of 8]

    AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Abraham Rojas, Language Enabled Airman Program volunteer, translates for Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, as he explains how to remove ac filters to Panamanian health professionals at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. The AMISTAD 2025 mission ensures equipment upgrades are paired with the knowledge to maintain them. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.21.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9329633
    VIRIN: 250918-F-WJ837-2004
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 13.19 MB
    Location: LA MESA, PA
    This work, AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

