AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Abraham Rojas, Language Enabled Airman Program volunteer, translates for Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, as he explains how to remove ac filters to Panamanian health professionals at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. The AMISTAD 2025 mission ensures equipment upgrades are paired with the knowledge to maintain them. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)