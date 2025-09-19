AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, teaches preventive maintenance to Panamanian medical staff at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Sept. 18, 2025. By combining new installations with instruction, the mission helps ensure lasting comfort and safety for patients. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)