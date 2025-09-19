Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, uses an old condenser to highlight signs of wear during a class at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. Delivered through AMISTAD 2025, the training gave local health staff confidence to perform basic upkeep on new systems. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)
AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic
