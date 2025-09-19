Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, U.S. Air Force heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, shows Panamanian staff dirt buildup on an old filter during preventive maintenance training at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. The hands-on lesson, part of AMISTAD 2025, highlighted simple steps that extend the life of newly installed air-conditioning units at the clinic. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2025 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9329629
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-WJ837-2003
|Resolution:
|8051x5367
|Size:
|12.9 MB
|Location:
|LA MESA, PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic
