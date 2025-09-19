AMISTAD 2025 Brings Preventive Maintenance Training to La Mesa Clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Jedidiah Floyd, U.S. Air Force heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, shows Panamanian staff dirt buildup on an old filter during preventive maintenance training at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. The hands-on lesson, part of AMISTAD 2025, highlighted simple steps that extend the life of newly installed air-conditioning units at the clinic. (U.S Air Force photo bt Andrea Jenkins)