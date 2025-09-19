Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cyclist cheers during the second day of the Monument to Monument bike ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. The ride is 340 miles with 10,925 ft of climbing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)