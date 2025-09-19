Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2

Cyclists in the Monument to Monument bike ride towards the finish line of the second day of a four day-long ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. The second day covered 103 miles with 2,900 feet of climbing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
