Cyclists in the Monument to Monument bike ride cross over a bridge on the second day of a four day-long ride from the Wright National Brothers Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. Crossing long stretches of road together demonstrated endurance and unity, showing how Airmen and Guardians rely on teamwork to reach their goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9329076
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-QI804-1108
|Resolution:
|4408x2479
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.