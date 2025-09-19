Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2

A bike brake rotor is on display during the Monument to Monument bike ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. Brake rotors are circular metal discs that are clamped between the brake pads when force is applied to the brake lever, the friction force between the brake pads and the rotor opposes the forward motion of the wheel, bringing the bike to a stop as a result. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9329075
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-QI804-1080
|Resolution:
|7482x6896
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
