    Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2 [Image 2 of 8]

    Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A bike brake rotor is on display during the Monument to Monument bike ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. Brake rotors are circular metal discs that are clamped between the brake pads when force is applied to the brake lever, the friction force between the brake pads and the rotor opposes the forward motion of the wheel, bringing the bike to a stop as a result. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 14:09
    Photo ID: 9329075
    VIRIN: 250919-F-QI804-1080
    Resolution: 7482x6896
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M2M
    Monument to Monument
    M2M 2025

