Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Riders in the Monument to Monument bike ride, smile for a photo at a rest stop on the second day of a four day-long ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. The ride is four days long to embrace Air Force heritage, fitness, recruitment, and wounded warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)