    Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2 [Image 6 of 8]

    Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Cyclists in the Monument to Monument bike ride in a team formation on the second day of a four day-long ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. Similar to military formations, cyclists ride in formation to push each other forward and ensure no one is left behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    This work, Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M2M
    Monument to Monument
    M2M 2025

