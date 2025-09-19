Monument to Monument 2025 Day 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cyclists in the Monument to Monument bike ride in a team formation on the second day of a four day-long ride from the Wright Brothers National Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2025. Similar to military formations, cyclists ride in formation to push each other forward and ensure no one is left behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)