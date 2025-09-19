Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Michael Dodd, Acting Deputy Director, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) engages with technology finalists participating in DIUs Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) Low-Cost Sensing (LCS) challenge focused on leveraging the latest commercially derived technology to help provide the military with cost-effective and widely distributed sensing capabilities during Falcon Peak 25.2 the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) experimentation event to advance and test cutting-edge technologies for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing small drones that pose threats to the homeland at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on September 18, 2025. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey).