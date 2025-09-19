Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones

Experimentation at Falcon Peak 25.2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) includes testing and engagement of a containerized open Counter UAS system, known as a Fly Away Kit, built to detect, track and intercept unmanned aircraft and autonomous drone systems at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on September 18, 2025. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey).
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9326585
|VIRIN:
|250918-O-GG979-5778
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.84 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
