Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401), speaks at Falcon Peak 25.2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) experimentation event to advance and test cutting-edge technologies for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing small drones that pose threats to the homeland at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on September 18, 2025. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey).