Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones

Military leaders demonstrate engagement of a containerized open Counter UAS system, known as a Fly Away Kit, built to detect, track and intercept unmanned aircraft and autonomous drone systems during Falcon Peak 25.2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) experimentation event at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on September 18, 2025. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey).