    Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones [Image 9 of 10]

    Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Devon Bistarkey 

    Defense Innovation Unit

    Mr. Michael Dodd, Acting Deputy Director, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) engages with technology finalists participating in DIUs Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) Low-Cost Sensing (LCS) challenge focused on leveraging the latest commercially derived technology to help provide the military with cost-effective and widely distributed sensing capabilities during Falcon Peak 25.2 the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) experimentation event to advance and test cutting-edge technologies for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing small drones that pose threats to the homeland at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on September 18, 2025. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey).

