Mr. Michael Dodd, Acting Deputy Director, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) engages with technology finalists participating in DIUs Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) Low-Cost Sensing (LCS) challenge focused on leveraging the latest commercially derived technology to help provide the military with cost-effective and widely distributed sensing capabilities during Falcon Peak 25.2 the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) experimentation event to advance and test cutting-edge technologies for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing small drones that pose threats to the homeland at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on September 18, 2025. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey).
This work, Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones [Image 10 of 10], by Devon Bistarkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.