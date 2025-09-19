Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, Commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) speaks at Falcon Peak 25.2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) experimentation event to advance and test cutting-edge technologies for detecting, tracking, and neutralizing small drones that pose threats to the homeland at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on September 18, 2025. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey).