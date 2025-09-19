Falcon Peak 25.2 Demonstrates Cutting-edge Tech to Counter Drones

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Experimentation at Falcon Peak 25.2, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) includes testing and engagement of a containerized open Counter UAS system, known as a Fly Away Kit, built to detect, track and intercept unmanned aircraft and autonomous drone systems at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on September 18, 2025. (DOD Photo by Devon Bistarkey).