52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron roll up a fire hose during live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. Firefighters participate in simulated environments to improve their teamwork and skillset with the stressors of high-risk situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)