52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Mathewson, Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, participates in live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The training rehearsed deploying a hose line from a firetruck to the entry point, donning protective gear, executing a proper entry, and conducting a live fire layout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)