    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training [Image 1 of 8]

    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Mathewson, Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, participates in live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The training rehearsed deploying a hose line from a firetruck to the entry point, donning protective gear, executing a proper entry, and conducting a live fire layout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 9326394
    VIRIN: 250918-F-CJ696-1002
    Resolution: 4847x3225
    Size: 912.98 KB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    52nd FW
    52nd CES
    Saber Nation
    training
    live fire

