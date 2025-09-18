52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighter equipment is displayed on the ground during live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The gear is essential for firefighters as it provides them with the necessary protection during the training from the live-fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)