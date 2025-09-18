52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Dillon, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of operations prepares firefighters assigned to the 52nd CES to enter a building during live fire-training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The training rehearsed deploying a hose line from a firetruck to the entry point, donning protective gear, executing a proper entry, and conducting a live fire layout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)