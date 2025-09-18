Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training [Image 7 of 8]

    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chase Dillon, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of operations prepares firefighters assigned to the 52nd CES to enter a building during live fire-training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The training rehearsed deploying a hose line from a firetruck to the entry point, donning protective gear, executing a proper entry, and conducting a live fire layout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 9326414
    VIRIN: 250918-F-CJ696-1007
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
