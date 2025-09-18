Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Johannes Schieren, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, holds a fire hose during live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. Firefighters participate in simulated environments to improve their teamwork and skillset with the stressors of high-risk situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:21
    Photo ID: 9326399
    VIRIN: 250918-F-CJ696-1005
    Resolution: 5204x3462
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training
    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training
    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training
    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training
    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training
    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training
    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training
    52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download