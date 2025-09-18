52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Spangdahlem Air Base signage is displayed on the air traffic control tower during live-fire training at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight go through extensive training to ensure Spangdahlem AB and host nation emergencies are taken care of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)