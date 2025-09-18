52nd CES firefighters sharpen skills in live fire training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas Mathewson, Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection firefighter, participates in live-fire training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025.

The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight go through extensive training day in and day out to ensure Spangdahlem AB and host nation emergencies are taken care of. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Umanzor Guzman)