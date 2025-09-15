Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilians from the 81st Training Support Squadron gather around the F15 Pratt & Whitney F100 engine display they are building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The display will support the 333rd Recruiting Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, in their recruiting and community engagement efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)