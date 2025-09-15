Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full throttle: 81st TRSS puts F-15 engine on display [Image 8 of 8]

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing

    Civilians from the 81st Training Support Squadron gather around the F15 Pratt & Whitney F100 engine display they are building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 9, 2025. The display will support the 333rd Recruiting Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, in their recruiting and community engagement efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kurstyn Canida)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 09:22
    Photo ID: 9323812
    VIRIN: 250909-F-JH376-1257
    Resolution: 4626x2714
    Size: 949.03 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Aviation Maintenance
    Keesler Air Force Base
    F-15 Engine
    81st Training Support Squadron
    Recruiting Display
    PW100 F100

